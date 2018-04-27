Phillipsburg could see major makeover sooner than expected
PHILLIIPSBURG, N.J. - Downtown Phillipsburg could be getting a major makeover if a riverfront redevelopment plan becomes reality.
The plans have been in the works since 2014 and were approved by the planning board to go before city council on Thursday.
The expansive face-lift may include a river walk and hotel as well as a redo of Union Square, a town center that has slowly disappeared over the years.
Mayor Stephen Ellis said the revitalization would help draw visitors to downtown.
Ellis said the plans are closer to becoming reality since the city was recently awarded the federal Opportunity Zone or 'OZ' for short, from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
Under the OZ, investors and developers will see their capital gains taxes reduced or even eliminated.
"Phillipsburg will always be Phillipsburg. We aren't going to be Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton,” Ellis said
