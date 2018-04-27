Western New Jersey

Phillipsburg could see major makeover sooner than expected

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 06:25 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 06:25 PM EDT

Phillipsburg could see major makeover sooner than expected

PHILLIIPSBURG, N.J. - Downtown Phillipsburg could be getting a major makeover if a riverfront redevelopment plan becomes reality.

The plans have been in the works since 2014 and were approved by the planning board to go before city council on Thursday.

The expansive face-lift may include a river walk and hotel as well as a redo of Union Square, a town center that has slowly disappeared over the years.

Mayor Stephen Ellis said the revitalization would help draw visitors to downtown.

Ellis said the plans are closer to becoming reality since the city was recently awarded the federal Opportunity Zone or 'OZ' for short, from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Under the OZ, investors and developers will see their capital gains taxes reduced or even eliminated.

"Phillipsburg will always be Phillipsburg. We aren't going to be Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton,” Ellis said

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERTS

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

03:18 AM

  • NW 6 mph
  • 10°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

New Jersey governor OK's automatic voter registration
69 News

New Jersey governor OK's automatic voter registration

New Jersey man sentenced for sexual conduct with minor
CNN

New Jersey man sentenced for sexual conduct with minor

Police-involved shootings discussed at New Jersey town hall

Police-involved shootings discussed at New Jersey town hall

Woman calls for stricter pet laws after dog dies at groomers

Woman calls for stricter pet laws after dog dies at groomers

Phillipsburg man tries to shoplift $430 worth of meats, seafood
Suzanne van Hattum/freeimages.com

Phillipsburg man tries to shoplift $430 worth of meats, seafood

Dept. of Health: Chopped romaine lettuce source of E. Coli

Dept. of Health: Chopped romaine lettuce source of E. Coli

Severe traffic delays expected this weekend on I-78 west near NJ-Pa border
69 News

Severe traffic delays expected this weekend on I-78 west near NJ-Pa border

Police ID man found dead along railroad tracks in Alpha
69 News

Police ID man found dead along railroad tracks in Alpha

New Jersey Congressman among those questioning Mark Zuckerberg

New Jersey Congressman among those questioning Mark Zuckerberg

Over 500 bags of heroin found in Easton man's possession

Over 500 bags of heroin found in Easton man's possession

Phillipsburg selected as Opportunity Zone
69 News

Phillipsburg selected as Opportunity Zone

Congressman Leonard Lance set to interview Mark Zuckerberg

Congressman Leonard Lance set to interview Mark Zuckerberg

Military technology to be used for New Jersey school security

Military technology to be used for New Jersey school security

Dept. of Health investigates 6 possible cases of E. coli
By NIAID/via Wikimedia Commons

Dept. of Health investigates 6 possible cases of E. coli

First hearing held for PennEast pipeline in New Jersey court

First hearing held for PennEast pipeline in New Jersey court

Fmr. Phillipsburg youth director files lawsuit against town

Fmr. Phillipsburg youth director files lawsuit against town

Murphy proposes $100M to fight opioid crisis
Associated Press

Murphy proposes $100M to fight opioid crisis

Police find over 1,000 bags of heroin during narcotics arrest
69 News

Police find over 1,000 bags of heroin during narcotics arrest

1 killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-80 in Warren County

1 killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-80 in Warren County

Burnt marijuana leads to fire alarm at Centenary University
69 News

Burnt marijuana leads to fire alarm at Centenary University