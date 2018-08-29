Phillipsburg council members won't be paid unless action taken
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg council members won't be seeing a paycheck after Sept. 24 unless the town takes action.
In a letter from Chief Financial Officer Robert Merlo to Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis, Merlo said the town council appropriated $68,250 for salaries and wages in the mayor/council department for 2018.
As of the date of the last payroll, which will be on Sept. 24, there will be a balance of $7,657 for the remaining nine pays of the year. Each payroll for this department is $3,429.22, according to Merlo's letter.
Merlo said the reason for the shortage is because council removed the salary of the mayor's aide from the 2018 salary and wage budget of the mayor/council department.
According to the letter, the mayor did not want to terminate his aide and she continued to show up for work and do her job duties. Merlo said he was advised by the town attorney that because of this, he would have to pay her up to the point as appropriations would allow.
The mayor/salary and wages legal line item will run out of appropriations shortly, according to Merlo, who says it will lead to workers in that specific department to essentially work for free. They would not receive a paycheck after Sept. 24.
With this in mind, and budget law prohibiting the CFO from knowingly over-expending the budget, as that could result in a fine or even jail, Merlo outlines three possible options available to the town:
- Do nothing and all employees within this department stop getting paid after Sept. 24. All employees will not receive their pay every two weeks until sufficient appropriations are alloted for in the budget
- In November, when Merlo said he is legally allowed to make interdepartmental transfers with council approval, he could transfer resolution to transfer funds from another department to cover payroll expenses
- Require council to approve an emergency appropriation of $23,225 which would provide the appropriate funds for the remainder of the year without the loss of a paycheck
In a letter from Ellis to Council President Robert Fulper, he said he presented Fulper with the 2018 budget fully funding this line item. He said his budget also included a $.03 tax decrease to residents.
Ellis said council chose to defund administrative staffing with full knowledge that no staff would be terminated without cause.
According to Ellis' letter, council also chose to increase expenditures which resulted in a $.015 tax decrease, which increased taxes over his proposed budget.
Ellis said his office spoke with the Federal Wage and Hour division who has informed him that any employee instructed to report to work and who reports to work must be compensated.
He said he is requesting that council pass a resolution allocating an emergency appropriation to cover expenses through the end of the year.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Skeletal remains discovered in Frenchtown, New Jersey
Officials announced Wednesday the discovery of human remains in Frenchtown, New Jersey.Read More »
- Phillipsburg council members won't be paid unless action taken
- Petition filed to recall Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis
- Hackettstown woman steals $14,000 from Lowe's
- Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in Readington Township accident
- Man identified in fatal accident which closed I-78 West east of PA toll bridge for hours
- Rainy weather, high river levels impact tubing businesses
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Whitehall man pays tribute to Sen. John McCain with song
- Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks
- Defense rests case in former Reading mayor's bribery trial
- Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in North Coventry crash
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in Douglass Township crash
- Updated Priest who used to serve in Berks under investigation
- New Britain Township woman charged with feeding baby drug-laced breast milk
- DeSales to change building names after grand jury report
- One Tank Trip: Historic Cross Keys School