Phillipsburg council members won't be paid unless action taken

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg council members won't be seeing a paycheck after Sept. 24 unless the town takes action.

In a letter from Chief Financial Officer Robert Merlo to Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis, Merlo said the town council appropriated $68,250 for salaries and wages in the mayor/council department for 2018.

As of the date of the last payroll, which will be on Sept. 24, there will be a balance of $7,657 for the remaining nine pays of the year. Each payroll for this department is $3,429.22, according to Merlo's letter.

Merlo said the reason for the shortage is because council removed the salary of the mayor's aide from the 2018 salary and wage budget of the mayor/council department.

According to the letter, the mayor did not want to terminate his aide and she continued to show up for work and do her job duties. Merlo said he was advised by the town attorney that because of this, he would have to pay her up to the point as appropriations would allow.

The mayor/salary and wages legal line item will run out of appropriations shortly, according to Merlo, who says it will lead to workers in that specific department to essentially work for free. They would not receive a paycheck after Sept. 24.

With this in mind, and budget law prohibiting the CFO from knowingly over-expending the budget, as that could result in a fine or even jail, Merlo outlines three possible options available to the town:

Do nothing and all employees within this department stop getting paid after Sept. 24. All employees will not receive their pay every two weeks until sufficient appropriations are alloted for in the budget

In November, when Merlo said he is legally allowed to make interdepartmental transfers with council approval, he could transfer resolution to transfer funds from another department to cover payroll expenses

Require council to approve an emergency appropriation of $23,225 which would provide the appropriate funds for the remainder of the year without the loss of a paycheck

In a letter from Ellis to Council President Robert Fulper, he said he presented Fulper with the 2018 budget fully funding this line item. He said his budget also included a $.03 tax decrease to residents.

Ellis said council chose to defund administrative staffing with full knowledge that no staff would be terminated without cause.

According to Ellis' letter, council also chose to increase expenditures which resulted in a $.015 tax decrease, which increased taxes over his proposed budget.

Ellis said his office spoke with the Federal Wage and Hour division who has informed him that any employee instructed to report to work and who reports to work must be compensated.

He said he is requesting that council pass a resolution allocating an emergency appropriation to cover expenses through the end of the year.