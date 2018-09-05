Phillipsburg Council open to rental moratorium

69 News

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Town Council expressed its interest in a moratorium on rental properties Tuesday evening as the town grapples with various problems pertaining to rental properties.

The potential for a moratorium, which would prohibit new rentals in Phillipsburg, was brought up by Councilman Frank McVey. McVey didn’t try to hide his frustration with properties that are poorly maintained within the town. He pointed to recent efforts by the Borough of Wilson exploring a similar moratorium as inspiration.

“This is the direction we wanted to go in. I know that the newest council members mentioned from the start about making the landlords accountable. Some folks don’t like the ‘landlord’ word, but I’m just going to call it like it is,” McVey said Tuesday night. “We’re really in trouble.”

Council President Robert Fulper said he has talked with Town Attorney Richard Wenner about legalities surrounding a rental moratorium.

Fulper also added that the administration of Harry Wyant, the administration prior to that of current Mayor Stephen Ellis, had placed a moratorium on rental properties.

“I’m not sure if that moratorium was ever lifted. I would certainly be willing to reinforce it or motion to enact another moratorium as long as the attorney tells me that we’re not going to be sued,” he said. “I do think it’s important that we place a moratorium on these rentals because people are coming from all over after watching the midnight infomercials on real estate investment and they are buying property in Phillipsburg just to make a dime.”

Wenner said he is currently still conducting research on the Wyant administration’s moratorium.

Phillipsburg resident Bernard Rooney asked if Phillipsburg officials could get in touch with the Warren County Health Department to have them inspect questionable rental properties.

“Why can’t you bring in the health department to inspect these buildings?” Rooney asked.

Fulper said the inspections yield varying results depending on the property, but said that the department does come to inspect properties and opens up cases.

McVey offered to work with other New Jersey municipalities — Union City and Wilson Borough in particular — to address aesthetic and health issues arising from rental properties.

“I’m going to stay aggressive on this for all of Phillipsburg,” McVey said. “With council’s permission, I’ll move forward and just, ascertaining on what their thought process is behind it because I’m not going to take anymore.”