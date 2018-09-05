Western New Jersey

Phillipsburg Council open to rental moratorium

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 11:38 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 11:38 PM EDT

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Town Council expressed its interest in a moratorium on rental properties Tuesday evening as the town grapples with various problems pertaining to rental properties.

The potential for a moratorium, which would prohibit new rentals in Phillipsburg, was brought up by Councilman Frank McVey. McVey didn’t try to hide his frustration with properties that are poorly maintained within the town. He pointed to recent efforts by the Borough of Wilson exploring a similar moratorium as inspiration.

“This is the direction we wanted to go in. I know that the newest council members mentioned from the start about making the landlords accountable. Some folks don’t like the ‘landlord’ word, but I’m just going to call it like it is,” McVey said Tuesday night. “We’re really in trouble.”

Council President Robert Fulper said he has talked with Town Attorney Richard Wenner about legalities surrounding a rental moratorium.

Fulper also added that the administration of Harry Wyant, the administration prior to that of current Mayor Stephen Ellis, had placed a moratorium on rental properties.

“I’m not sure if that moratorium was ever lifted. I would certainly be willing to reinforce it or motion to enact another moratorium as long as the attorney tells me that we’re not going to be sued,” he said. “I do think it’s important that we place a moratorium on these rentals because people are coming from all over after watching the midnight infomercials on real estate investment and they are buying property in Phillipsburg just to make a dime.”

Wenner said he is currently still conducting research on the Wyant administration’s moratorium.

Phillipsburg resident Bernard Rooney asked if Phillipsburg officials could get in touch with the Warren County Health Department to have them inspect questionable rental properties.

“Why can’t you bring in the health department to inspect these buildings?” Rooney asked.

Fulper said the inspections yield varying results depending on the property, but said that the department does come to inspect properties and opens up cases.

McVey offered to work with other New Jersey municipalities — Union City and Wilson Borough in particular — to address aesthetic and health issues arising from rental properties.

“I’m going to stay aggressive on this for all of Phillipsburg,” McVey said. “With council’s permission, I’ll move forward and just, ascertaining on what their thought process is behind it because I’m not going to take anymore.”

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

12:16 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 26°
  • 82%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Far Hills man indicted for sexual assault
69 News

Far Hills man indicted for sexual assault

NJ Governor to end bear hunting on state land

NJ Governor to end bear hunting on state land

New Jersey State Police seek suspect in house break-in

New Jersey State Police seek suspect in house break-in

Pop-up farmer's market held in Phillipsburg

Pop-up farmer's market held in Phillipsburg

Whale overturns boat in Monmouth County
69 News

Whale overturns boat in Monmouth County

Officials find marijuana valued at $5 million during vehicle inspection

Officials find marijuana valued at $5 million during vehicle inspection

Student athletes at greater risk for misusing opioids

Student athletes at greater risk for misusing opioids

Fire destroys restaurant in Hunterdon County

Fire destroys restaurant in Hunterdon County

Truck crash sparks massive blaze in Frenchtown
Robert Haver

Truck crash sparks massive blaze in Frenchtown

New Jersey enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5

New Jersey enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5

75 goats and sheep escape Hackettstown livestock auction
69 News

75 goats and sheep escape Hackettstown livestock auction

Phillipsburg Council OKs empty trash bins in Riverside Commercial Zone

Phillipsburg Council OKs empty trash bins in Riverside Commercial Zone

Section of roof collapses in Phillipsburg mall
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Section of roof collapses in Phillipsburg mall

Officials warn of high water levels in Delaware River

Officials warn of high water levels in Delaware River

New program to help ease costs of student textbooks

New program to help ease costs of student textbooks

Phillipsburg man hit with hammer in violent attack

Phillipsburg man hit with hammer in violent attack

Redevelopment plans approved at former Ingersoll Rand site

Redevelopment plans approved at former Ingersoll Rand site

High Bridge man taken into custody after police standoff
Thinkstock

High Bridge man taken into custody after police standoff

81st Warren County Farmer's Fair underway

81st Warren County Farmer's Fair underway

Penn State frat member to learn sentence in pledge death case
Associated Press

Penn State frat member to learn sentence in pledge death case