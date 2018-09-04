Phillipsburg dismisses some schools early due to heat
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Classrooms were filling back up for the start of school only for kids to pack up their bags and head home because it's simply too hot.
Summer's unofficially over but its hot temperatures are sticking around, especially inside the classroom, for a possible fourth heat wave of summer 2018.
The heat is forcing schools to take precautions for students.
The Phillipsburg School District in New Jersey announced half days for the elementary, middle, and primary schools. The district said classrooms reached concerning temperatures since many don't have air conditioning. The district apologized for the inconvenience but asked parents to understand.
Phillipsburg High School students still have class all day. The new high school building is fully equipped with air conditioning.
The Allentown School District announced hot weather measures to keep kids cool during the heat advisory as well. The district plans to provide extra water, fans and move kids to air conditioned spaces.
The hot and humid weather is expected to stick around through Thursday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Phillipsburg dismisses some schools early due to heat
Classrooms were filling back up for the start of school only for kids to pack up their bags and head home because it's simply too hot.Read More »
- Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive
- Officials identify skeletal remains found in Frenchtown
- Phillipsburg mayor, council and aide may stop getting paid
- Skeletal remains discovered in Frenchtown, New Jersey
- Phillipsburg council members won't be paid unless action taken
- Petition filed to recall Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis
Latest From The Newsroom
- Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
- Updated Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday
- Updated Police allege Berks man tried to grab officer's gun at PPL Center concert
- Updated Phillipsburg dismisses some schools early due to heat
- Updated Coroner IDs tractor-trailer driver fatally hit on Route 33
- Updated Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations
- Reading Public Museum designated a Certified Autism Center
- Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say
- Life Lessons: Win your insurance appeal
- Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years