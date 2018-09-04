Phillipsburg dismisses some schools early due to heat

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Classrooms were filling back up for the start of school only for kids to pack up their bags and head home because it's simply too hot.

Summer's unofficially over but its hot temperatures are sticking around, especially inside the classroom, for a possible fourth heat wave of summer 2018.

The heat is forcing schools to take precautions for students.

The Phillipsburg School District in New Jersey announced half days for the elementary, middle, and primary schools. The district said classrooms reached concerning temperatures since many don't have air conditioning. The district apologized for the inconvenience but asked parents to understand.

Phillipsburg High School students still have class all day. The new high school building is fully equipped with air conditioning.

The Allentown School District announced hot weather measures to keep kids cool during the heat advisory as well. The district plans to provide extra water, fans and move kids to air conditioned spaces.

The hot and humid weather is expected to stick around through Thursday.