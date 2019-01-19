Phillipsburg elementary school evacuated after bathroom fire
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Phillipsburg Elementary School will open Saturday morning for students to retrieve their belongings after a bathroom fire forced 670 students to evacuate on Friday.
A fire in the bathroom forced the students to evacuate to the Firth Youth Center early Friday afternoon, The school district superintendent said in a two separate Facebook posts.
The school will be open Saturday morning from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. so students can come and retrieve their personal belongings.
The superintendent praised staff for their conduct during the evacuation. "I want to commend our staff, administration and the police department for their outstanding efforts. Evacuating 670 students a few blocks away, in the midst of a chaotic situation, is no easy task. They did it with purpose and professionalism."
The superintendent said he was impressed by the behavior of the school's students.
He also thanked parents for their "understanding, cooperation and trust."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Phillipsburg elementary school evacuated after bathroom fire
The Phillipsburg Elementary School will open Saturday morning for students to retrieve their belongings after a bathroom fire forced 670 students to evacuate on Friday.Read More »
- NJ congressman Malinowski speaks about government shutdown
- Gary Passarelli resentenced to 35 years in prison
- Snow emergency declared for Hackettstown
- Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault
- Phillipsburg Town Council discusses parking for veterans
- Man convicted in fatal fentanyl overdose in Warren County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Winter storm to bring not only snow but a wintry mix and rain this weekend
- Judge denies request to delay trial involving Grace Packer's death
- Pennsylvania making preparations for the weekend's winter weather
- Jenna Burleigh's mission to continue after Hupperterz's sentencing
- Updated Allentown crews face task of clearing roads before Sunday deep-freeze
- Reading Fire + Ice Fest underway ahead of winter storm
- Phillipsburg elementary school evacuated after bathroom fire
- U.S. Rep. Susan Wild appointed to House Foreign Affairs Committee
- Greater Valley YMCA offers free membership to furloughed government employees
- Canadian suspect in custody following social media threat against school district