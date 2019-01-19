Phillipsburg elementary school evacuated after bathroom fire

Western New Jersey

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Phillipsburg Elementary School will open Saturday morning for students to retrieve their belongings after a bathroom fire forced 670 students to evacuate on Friday.

A fire in the bathroom forced the students to evacuate to the Firth Youth Center early Friday afternoon, The school district superintendent said in a two separate Facebook posts.

The school will be open Saturday morning from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. so students can come and retrieve their personal belongings. 

The superintendent praised staff for their conduct during the evacuation. "I want to commend our staff, administration and the police department for their outstanding efforts. Evacuating 670 students a few blocks away, in the midst of a chaotic situation, is no easy task. They did it with purpose and professionalism."

The superintendent said he was impressed by the behavior of the school's students.

He also thanked parents for their "understanding, cooperation and trust."

 

 

