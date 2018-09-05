Western New Jersey

Phillipsburg Fire Department keeps kids cool at after-school program

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 05:25 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 05:25 PM EDT

Phillipsburg Fire Department keeps kids cool at after-school program

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - With no air conditioning at school and the town pool now closed after Labor Day, some kids in Phillipsburg, New Jersey found a unique way to stay cool thanks to the fire department.

For the second day in a row, some Phillipsburg kids needed a way to beat the heat.

Because some buildings don't have air conditioning, the district called half days for the primary, elementary and middle schools.

Firth Youth Center Executive Director Kelly Post-Sheedy said she needed a way to keep her afterschool program kids busy and cool.

"Some quick thinking, we knew that we couldn't bring them over to the pool. I made a quick call to Chief Hay, who was gracious enough to bring down the fire truck," said Post-Sheedy. 

Using water from a tanker truck, the Phillipsburg Fire Department turned the youth center's yard into a giant sprinkler.

The kids say the cool down was a big hit and a welcome relief from hot classrooms.

"It was a little hot. My room has no air condition," said fourth-grader Hazel.

"I told them have a super good day in school so that you have a lot to look forward to this afternoon with us," said Post-Sheedy.

Post-Sheedy said some kids even brought their bathing suits to school so they could be prepared for the afternoon fun.

"It was better than going into the pool because in the pool you just swim around. In the sprinklers, we just jump around and play," said student Jasai.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

06:21 PM

  • SW 3 mph
  • 33°
  • 52%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Video plays a role in Penn State frat death preliminary hearing
69 News

Video plays a role in Penn State frat death preliminary hearing

Phillipsburg Council OKs armory plan to house emergency departments
69 News

Phillipsburg Council OKs armory plan to house emergency departments

Far Hills man indicted for sexual assault
69 News

Far Hills man indicted for sexual assault

NJ Governor to end bear hunting on state land

NJ Governor to end bear hunting on state land

New Jersey State Police seek suspect in house break-in

New Jersey State Police seek suspect in house break-in

Pop-up farmer's market held in Phillipsburg

Pop-up farmer's market held in Phillipsburg

Whale overturns boat in Monmouth County
69 News

Whale overturns boat in Monmouth County

Officials find marijuana valued at $5 million during vehicle inspection

Officials find marijuana valued at $5 million during vehicle inspection

Student athletes at greater risk for misusing opioids

Student athletes at greater risk for misusing opioids

Fire destroys restaurant in Hunterdon County

Fire destroys restaurant in Hunterdon County

Truck crash sparks massive blaze in Frenchtown
Robert Haver

Truck crash sparks massive blaze in Frenchtown

New Jersey enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5

New Jersey enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5

75 goats and sheep escape Hackettstown livestock auction
69 News

75 goats and sheep escape Hackettstown livestock auction

Phillipsburg Council OKs empty trash bins in Riverside Commercial Zone

Phillipsburg Council OKs empty trash bins in Riverside Commercial Zone

Section of roof collapses in Phillipsburg mall
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Section of roof collapses in Phillipsburg mall

Officials warn of high water levels in Delaware River

Officials warn of high water levels in Delaware River

New program to help ease costs of student textbooks

New program to help ease costs of student textbooks

Phillipsburg man hit with hammer in violent attack

Phillipsburg man hit with hammer in violent attack

Redevelopment plans approved at former Ingersoll Rand site

Redevelopment plans approved at former Ingersoll Rand site

High Bridge man taken into custody after police standoff
Thinkstock

High Bridge man taken into custody after police standoff