Phillipsburg Fire Department keeps kids cool at after-school program

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - With no air conditioning at school and the town pool now closed after Labor Day, some kids in Phillipsburg, New Jersey found a unique way to stay cool thanks to the fire department.

For the second day in a row, some Phillipsburg kids needed a way to beat the heat.

Because some buildings don't have air conditioning, the district called half days for the primary, elementary and middle schools.

Firth Youth Center Executive Director Kelly Post-Sheedy said she needed a way to keep her afterschool program kids busy and cool.

"Some quick thinking, we knew that we couldn't bring them over to the pool. I made a quick call to Chief Hay, who was gracious enough to bring down the fire truck," said Post-Sheedy.

Using water from a tanker truck, the Phillipsburg Fire Department turned the youth center's yard into a giant sprinkler.

The kids say the cool down was a big hit and a welcome relief from hot classrooms.

"It was a little hot. My room has no air condition," said fourth-grader Hazel.

"I told them have a super good day in school so that you have a lot to look forward to this afternoon with us," said Post-Sheedy.

Post-Sheedy said some kids even brought their bathing suits to school so they could be prepared for the afternoon fun.

"It was better than going into the pool because in the pool you just swim around. In the sprinklers, we just jump around and play," said student Jasai.