Phillipsburg mayor, council and aide may stop getting paid

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 06:41 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:41 PM EDT

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - There's a bit of a hold-out happening in a New Jersey community and the longer the clock ticks without a decision, some elected officials and at least one Phillipsburg employee won't be paid.

Starting Sept. 24, Phillipsburg's mayor and council, and an aide, will stop getting paid.

Mayor Stephen Ellis says city council created the problem when they de-funded his confidential aide at budget time.

"They're interested in minimizing the mayor's staff, is what's happening," said Ellis. 

Councilman Frank McVey says Ellis created the problem. 

"The staff wasn't there prior to the Ellis administration, so what the Ellis administration did was create a staff," said McVey. 

Council decided not to budget the role in 2018, but aide Sherry Corcoran kept working because she wasn't terminated.

Council can't let her go. Mayor doesn't want to, and didn't.

"Without someone in that position, with everything happening here in town, we'll be in trouble," said Ellis.

"Anyone even wishing to run for mayor in 2020 can do so in that position without a confidential aide as it has been done since the 1860s," said McVey.

But because Corcoran worked, even though Phillipsburg didn't budget her salary, Ellis says legally she must be paid.

He suggests pulling money from other accounts to make up for the coming shortfall.

"The solution is to just transfer funds, it wouldn't raise taxes in any way shape or form," said Ellis.   

McVey says he stands by the approved budget. 

"I am not going to encourage or suggest or motion to have any money transferred. It was his decision to do what he did, and that's going to have to probably be heard by someone much higher than us. That decision is on the mayor," said McVey.  

