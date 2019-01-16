Western New Jersey

Phillipsburg Town Council discusses parking for veterans

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 09:22 PM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 09:22 PM EST

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Town Council is not opposed to Mayor Stephen Ellis’ proposal to designate certain spaces in five municipal parking lots for veterans parking, but collectively feels more information is needed before amending the vehicle, traffic and parking lots ordinance.

At its workshop session Tuesday night, the council reviewed the proposed amendment to the ordinance, which would “designate certain spaces as veterans parking only” in the Market Street, Riverside Way, Sitgreaves Street, Stockton Street and Shapelle lots.

The town clerk’s office would issue window stickers or hanging placards identifying the owner of the vehicle as a veteran. Veterans would need to submit an application, which would require a certificate of release or discharge from active duty, to receive the sticker or placard.

Councilman Mark Lutz said there’s too much information missing from the proposed amendment to the ordinance, such as time limits for the designated parking.

“I’m for the veterans, but it’s too vague for me,” he said.

Vice President Frank McVey, noting that he is not against the proposal, asked whether the number of veterans in the town has been accurately surveyed. He said having designated parking for veterans could lead to fights “over a couple of spots.”

McVey said he would like to see more information and consider forming a parking authority that would have expertise executing such proposals.

Councilwoman Danielle DeGerolamo expressed disappointment that the signs for the designated parking were purchased before a vote on the amendment. While not opposed to the parking spaces for veterans, she said the proposal “needs more substance to it.”

President Robert Fulper said he supported all of the comments from the council and will take up the matter with Ellis on Wednesday. After the meeting he explained that Ellis, who did not attend the meeting, initiated the idea of the designated parking in 2017, before the current council was seated. Ellis reintroduced it last month. He said the idea is to provide the parking for veterans in the municipal lots, which are used during special events.

Resident Joe Meyner asked the council to drop the proposal, saying it would set a bad precedent and noting that veterans do not need special parking any more than other residents.

Resident Dustin Pierce said having designated parking for veterans is one small way to thank them for their service.

In other matters, Fulper said the town received notice from Phillipsburg School District administrators that hunters were spotted recently near school property. It was discovered that the town has no laws regulating hunting near schools or other buildings.

The town has a responsibility to act, he said, and suggested that the town draft a hunting ordinance to prevent the discharge of firearms within 1,500 feet of a school and 500 feet of an occupied dwelling.

