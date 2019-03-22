Reported attempted abduction in Phillipsburg did not happen, police say
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - An attempted abduction reported in Phillipsburg, New Jersey earlier in the week did not happen, police said.
Police in Phillipsburg had been investigating after a girl reported an attempted abduction Tuesday.
As a result of the investigation, it was determined the incident did not occur, police said Thursday. Investigators did not elaborate.
There is no threat to the community at this time, although police encouraged citizens to always remain vigilant.
Officers responded to the Phillipsburg Elementary School Tuesday for the report of an attempted abduction. A girl had told the school resource officer a man attempted to abduct her as she was walking to school.
The girl had told police a man in his 30s or 40s had tried to abduct her at the intersection of Warren and Irwin Streets.
The girl told police she had kicked the man and escaped after he tried to grab her by the arm.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Reported attempted abduction in Phillipsburg did not happen, police say
Police in Phillipsburg had been investigating after a girl reported an attempted abduction Tuesday.Read More »
- U.S. Court of Appeals grants motion for stay on PennEast Pipeline
- Phillipsburg police investigating after girl reports attempted abduction
- NJ lawmakers advance bill to legalize recreational marijuana
- Hearings held for weed legalization bill in NJ
- Congressman wants to make Warren County a tourist destination
- NJ lawmakers to weigh bill legalizing recreational cannabis
Latest From The Newsroom
- Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Man killed in head-on crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
- Updated Rendell: 'AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party'
- Updated PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
- Pennsylvania jobless rate drops to lowest rate on record
- US Rep. Houlahan 'hopeful' for Reading Eagle's future
- Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown
- Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5
- Sue and Stu both fight breast cancer
- Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice