Reported attempted abduction in Phillipsburg did not happen, police say

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 03:16 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 04:51 AM EDT

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - An attempted abduction reported in Phillipsburg, New Jersey earlier in the week did not happen, police said.

Police in Phillipsburg had been investigating after a girl reported an attempted abduction Tuesday.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined the incident did not occur, police said Thursday. Investigators did not elaborate.

There is no threat to the community at this time, although police encouraged citizens to always remain vigilant.

Officers responded to the Phillipsburg Elementary School Tuesday for the report of an attempted abduction. A girl had told the school resource officer a man attempted to abduct her as she was walking to school.

The girl had told police a man in his 30s or 40s had tried to abduct her at the intersection of Warren and Irwin Streets.

The girl told police she had kicked the man and escaped after he tried to grab her by the arm.

