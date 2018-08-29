Western New Jersey

Skeletal remains discovered in Frenchtown, New Jersey



Posted: Aug 29, 2018 04:39 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 04:40 PM EDT

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Officials announced Wednesday the discovery of human remains in Frenchtown, New Jersey. 

According to a release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor, an individual walking along a flood susceptible island on the Delaware River discovered the skeletal remains on Monday. 

Detectives and police responded to the scene to investigate and are working with the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, the Hunterdon County Medical Examiner's Office and the State Park Police to identify the remains and cause of death. 

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available. 

