Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - The skeletal remains found along the Delaware River have been identified as the man presumed to have jumped from a bridge back in January.
Prosecutor Anthony Kearns said the remains were identified as Anthony Sisonick III, 47.
"Our condolences go out to Mr. Sisonick’s family and friends at this difficult time,” Kearns said in a press release.
Palmer Township police said Sisonick was wanted on charges stemming from an identity theft and forgery incident. Officials believe Sisonick jumped from a bridge on Route 33 into the Lehigh River on Jan. 3. Crews searched the river at the time but could not find him.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
On Aug. 27, an individual walking along a flood susceptible island on the Delaware River discovered the skeletal remains and reported it to the Frenchtown Borough Police Department.
“I would like to thank the Hunterdon County Medical Examiner’s Office, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, Pennsylvania State Police Belfast Station, New Jersey Park Police, and Frenchtown Borough Police Department for their invaluable assistance with the investigation," Kearns said.
