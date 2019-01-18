Western New Jersey

Snow emergency declared for Hackettstown

No parking allowed on any streets

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 08:19 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 08:19 PM EST

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A snow emergency will be effect for Hackettstown, starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

Parking is not allowed on any streets except the municipal lots. Police are advising anyone with a vehicle on a town street to remove it before 11 p.m.

Vehicles must remain off the streets until the snow emergency has been lifted. A ticket will be issued and the vehicle will be towed if it is left on the street.

When the snow emergency has been lifted, it will be sent out via Nixle Alerts. People can get the alerts by texting “07840” to 888-777 or sign up by going to www.nixle.com.

