Teen ran stop sign before crash involving Phillipsburg police chief
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A teen ran a stop sign before getting involved in a crash with a car driven by the Phillipsburg, New Jersey police chief in early February.
A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu going north on Firth Street. The girl failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Heckman Street, a police report said.
Her car was then struck on the driver's side by a 2018 Ford Police Interceptor driven by Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner.
The girl said she had not stopped at the intersection because a large box truck was obstructing the sign.
Stettner said he was traveling east on Heckman Street when the girl's car pulled in front of his car. He said he did not have any time to stop his car before the impact.
The girl was found at fault for the crash, the police report said. The report noted a box truck had been improperly parked on Firth Street facing north and partially blocked the view of the stop sign.
The truck was a contributor to the crash and its owner was issued a summons, the report said.
Police say around 7 p.m. they got a call about a two-car crash at Heckman and Firth streets.
When they arrived, officers found Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner had been involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl.
Chief Stettner was taken to St. Luke’s Warren Hospital to be checked out and was released. The 17-year-old girl’s condition was not released.
