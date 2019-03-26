Western New Jersey

Teen ran stop sign before crash involving Phillipsburg police chief

By:

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 03:47 PM EDT

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A teen ran a stop sign before getting involved in a crash with a car driven by the Phillipsburg, New Jersey police chief in early February.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu going north on Firth Street. The girl failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Heckman Street, a police report said.

Her car was then struck on the driver's side by a  2018 Ford Police Interceptor driven by Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner​​​​​​.

The girl said she had not stopped at the intersection because a large box truck was obstructing the sign.

Stettner said he was traveling east on Heckman Street when the girl's car pulled in front of his car. He said he did not have any time to stop his car before the impact.

The girl was found at fault for the crash, the police report said. The report noted a box truck had been improperly parked on Firth Street facing north and partially blocked the view of the stop sign.

The truck was a contributor to the crash and its owner was issued a summons, the report said.

Police say around 7 p.m. they got a call about a two-car crash at Heckman and Firth streets.

When they arrived, officers found Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner had been involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl.

Chief Stettner was taken to St. Luke’s Warren Hospital to be checked out and was released. The 17-year-old girl’s condition was not released.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

04:49 PM

  • N 8 mph
  • 20%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

NJ may be one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana
69 News

NJ may be one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana

Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Phillipsburg
69 News

Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Phillipsburg

Flemington man admits to sex abuse of a child

Flemington man admits to sex abuse of a child

New sentencing ordered for 1 in fatal gas station robbery

New sentencing ordered for 1 in fatal gas station robbery

NJ lawmakers advance bill on sex abuse statute of limitations

NJ lawmakers advance bill on sex abuse statute of limitations

Judy's Auto Repair owner recounts leaving medical field, starting over as mechanic

Judy's Auto Repair owner recounts leaving medical field, starting over as mechanic

Phillipsburg mayor accused of threatening behavior

Phillipsburg mayor accused of threatening behavior

Lawmakers weigh bill easing sex abuse statute of limitations

Lawmakers weigh bill easing sex abuse statute of limitations

Homeless man charged in GoFundMe scheme pleads guilty
GoFundMe via CNN

Homeless man charged in GoFundMe scheme pleads guilty

Phillipsburg Council takes no action on Corliss Avenue municipal complex
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Council takes no action on Corliss Avenue municipal complex

NJ governor unveils budget, calls for nearly $1 billion in spending cuts

NJ governor unveils budget, calls for nearly $1 billion in spending cuts

NJ store gets check for selling $273 million jackpot ticket

NJ store gets check for selling $273 million jackpot ticket

2 charged in fentanyl bust at New Jersey truck stop

2 charged in fentanyl bust at New Jersey truck stop

New Jersey Gov. Murphy to unveil second budget

New Jersey Gov. Murphy to unveil second budget

Dirt Track Heroes Show returns to Phillipsburg Mall

Dirt Track Heroes Show returns to Phillipsburg Mall

Winning $267M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Phillipsburg area
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Winning $267M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Phillipsburg area

Members of Warren County community say road salt contaminated water supply

Members of Warren County community say road salt contaminated water supply

Hunterdon County prosecutor announces plans to resign

Hunterdon County prosecutor announces plans to resign

Phillipsburg man pleads guilty to sex assault charges

Phillipsburg man pleads guilty to sex assault charges

Bill Baroni sentenced to 18 months for bridge scandal

Bill Baroni sentenced to 18 months for bridge scandal