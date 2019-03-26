Teen ran stop sign before crash involving Phillipsburg police chief

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A teen ran a stop sign before getting involved in a crash with a car driven by the Phillipsburg, New Jersey police chief in early February.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu going north on Firth Street. The girl failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Heckman Street, a police report said.

Her car was then struck on the driver's side by a 2018 Ford Police Interceptor driven by Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner​​​​​​.

The girl said she had not stopped at the intersection because a large box truck was obstructing the sign.

Stettner said he was traveling east on Heckman Street when the girl's car pulled in front of his car. He said he did not have any time to stop his car before the impact.

The girl was found at fault for the crash, the police report said. The report noted a box truck had been improperly parked on Firth Street facing north and partially blocked the view of the stop sign.

The truck was a contributor to the crash and its owner was issued a summons, the report said.

