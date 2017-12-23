Trenton man arrested in connection with sexual assault

69 News

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. - A Trenton man has been arrested Friday in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Officials charged Maximino Sanchez, 36, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and lewdness for allegedly being involved with a child under the age of 13.

The incidents occurred over a period of time in 2013 in Lambertville, police say, and at the time the whereabouts of Sanchez were unknown. Attempts to locate him took over one year.

Sanchez is being held in Somerset County jail.