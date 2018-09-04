Western New Jersey

Waste Management of PA purchases Sustainable Waste Solutions

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 02:08 PM EDT

EWING, N.J. - Waste Management of Pennsylvania, Inc. announced Tuesday it has purchased Sustainable Waste Solutions (SWS).

According to a release from Waste Management, the acquisition will marry SWS's landfill-free service line with Waste Management's environmental resources and geographic reach, expanding the reach of landfill-free collection service. 

The terms of the purchase are not being disclosed. 

“This is a momentous occasion for us,” Waste Management Greater Mid-Atlantic Area Vice President Rafael Carrasco said. “SWS is a regional leader in landfill-free and sustainability services. As more and more businesses and institutions seek to advance their zero-waste initiatives, SWS enhances our abilities and service offerings in this growing segment of our business.” 

SWS is based in Souderton, Pennsylvania and operates a fleet of 24 roll-off, rear-load, front-load and tractor trailer trucks offering services across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. 

Waste Management’s Greater Mid-Atlantic Area includes operations in eastern and central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York City, Delaware and on the Delmarva Peninsula. 

