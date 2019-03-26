News

Wild among Democratic lawmakers trying to make changes to Affordable Care Act

By:

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 05:27 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 05:27 PM EDT

Wild among Democratic lawmakers trying to make changes to Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Just like that, health care is the hot topic again on Capitol Hill.

President Trump is again taking aim at the Affordable Care Act, but this time he says all of it must go.

But Democrats, including a local congresswoman, are saying not so fast.

WFMZ's Jaccii Farris has the story in the video above.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

46°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Freddy Awards
Freddy Awards: High School Performances

Freddy Awards: High School Performances

69News at Sunrise
Baseball is back at Coca-Cola Park
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Baseball is back at Coca-Cola Park

Lehigh Valley
Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
69 News

Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work

Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe

Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe