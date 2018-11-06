12 KU makes NCAA tournament

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 12 Kutztown University women's soccer was selected to play in the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Tournament on Monday night. The Golden Bears took the third seed in the Atlantic Regional, which begins this weekend.

This is the eighth time in the last decade that KU qualified for the NCAAs.

The Golden Bears will face sixth seed West Virginia Wesleyan in the first round on Friday. The game will be play at West Chester University. The winner will face the host Golden Rams in the next round on Sunday.

KU last played in the PSAC playoffs, when it was upset by East Stroudsburg.