(21) Penn State Takes Care of Business vs. Wisconsin

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Trace McSorley tied Penn State's record for wins by a quarterback with his 29th, and 21st-ranked Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin 22-10 on Saturday.

Miles Sanders ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and McSorley completed 19 of 25 passes for 160 yards and a TD while matching Todd Blackledge's victory total from 1980-82.

DeAndre Thompkins caught a touchdown pass for Penn State (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten, No. 20 CFP), which held the Badgers (6-4, 4-3) to 125 yards in the second half and sacked backup quarterback Jack Coan five times.

Jonathan Taylor ran 20 times for 185 yards and a touchdown, but Coan completed 9 of 20 passes for 60 yards with two interceptions. The Badgers have lost three of their last five games.

Jake Pinegar made three field goals for Penn State while Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone added the Badgers final points midway through the third quarter.

Wisconsin broke through first when Taylor ran 71 yards to the end zone on the Badgers' first possession.

But McSorley led back-to-back scoring drives to give the Nittany Lions the lead for good. He hit Thompkins for a 14-yard touchdown pass to cap an eight-play drive, then led the offense just past midfield to set up Pinegar's 49-yard field goal.

Sanders added a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the second.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The Badgers were limited on offense with starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook out with a concussion. Coan attempted just four passes in the first half and completed two for 10 yards. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions were able to load up the box and keep Taylor from getting into the end zone following his first big run.

Penn State: Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne stuck with the running game and fed Sanders the ball, going back to what worked for Penn State earlier in the season as McSorley deals with a sore knee. The offensive line was solid, and the strategy worked well on an afternoon when the wind whipped through Beaver Stadium. It was Sanders' first 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 13.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin travels to Purdue.

Penn State visits Rutgers.