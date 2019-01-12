Action at BCIAA tournament begins

READING, Pa. - Competition got underway at the BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Geigle Complex.

Reading High, Wilson, Kutztown, Daniel Boone, and Governor Mifflin were a few of the schools who had grapplers pick up wins and advance out of the quarterfinal round.

Also, Governor Mifflin's Jordan Espinosa advanced to the semifinals after picking up the 100th win of his career in the quarterfinals.

Action resumes on Saturday at noon with the finals slated to begin at 5 p.m. Click here to view updated brackets and information.