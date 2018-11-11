Sports

Adirondack beats Reading, 3-1

Posted: Nov 11, 2018

READING, Pa. - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals 3-1 on Saturday evening at the Santander Arena to sweep a home-and-home weekend series between the two teams. The lone goal scorer for Reading was Alex Krushelnyski.

Adirondack goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos made the night tough for the Royals as he logged 38 saves in the winning effort. Reading's Angus Redmond made 25 saves.

Despite the loss, Reading outshot the Thunder 15-7 in the third period of play and 14-7 in the second.

The Royals play two of their next three battles in Reading, first on Nov. 16 against Newfoundland. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

