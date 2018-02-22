Albright coach, player earn conference honors

READING, Pa. - After a successful regular season, the Albright College men's basketball team received from awards from the MAC Commonwealth.

Senior player DeJuan Smith earned player of the year while head coach Rick Ferry was named coach of the year. Smith was also an all-conference first team selection.

Additionally, sophomore Fred Rowles earned a second team all-conference nod while senior Brandon Lindsay was an honorable mention.

The Lions are the top seed in the MAC Commonwealth playoffs this week.