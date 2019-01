READING, Pa. - Albright College women's basketball preapres this week for the first match-up against cross-town rival Alvernia on Wednesday night at the Bollman Center.

The Golden Wolves are 0-7 in conferene play this season while the Lady Lions are 8-8 overall.

Albright is focused on the rivalry game, but could use it as a springboard as the team has three conference games against opponents ahead of them in the standings after Wednesday's tilt.