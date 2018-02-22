Allen girl's basketball prepares for Friday showdown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The District 11 6A girl's basketball quarterfinal round was impacted by weather with several games being pushed to Friday night. That gave the Allen girl's basketball team another night to prepare.

The Canaries face Stroudsburg on Friday night at Whitehall High School. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The team won 16 games this year, but fell to the Mounties in the regular season.

Also, the Easton-Pleasant Valley game was also postponed.

At the 1A boys level, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg's game against Lincoln Leadership Academy was also pushed until tomorrow.