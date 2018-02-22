Sports

Allen girl's basketball prepares for Friday showdown

Several games postponed due to weather

By:

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 06:56 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 06:56 PM EST

Allen GBB preps for D-11 playoffs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The District 11 6A girl's basketball quarterfinal round was impacted by weather with several games being pushed to Friday night. That gave the Allen girl's basketball team another night to prepare.

The Canaries face Stroudsburg on Friday night at Whitehall High School. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The team won 16 games this year, but fell to the Mounties in the regular season.

Also, the Easton-Pleasant Valley game was also postponed.

At the 1A boys level, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg's game against Lincoln Leadership Academy was also pushed until tomorrow.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Nazareth, Freedom girls; Blue Mountain boys advance

Nazareth, Freedom girls; Blue Mountain boys advance

Five Berks wrestlers advance to district semis

Five Berks wrestlers advance to district semis

Berks Catholic, Kutztown win, advance

Berks Catholic, Kutztown win, advance

Royals double up Railers

Royals double up Railers

Simmons' late FTs gives 76ers 116-115 win over Bulls

Simmons' late FTs gives 76ers 116-115 win over Bulls

Patrick, Mrazek lift streaking Flyers over Blue Jackets 2-1

Patrick, Mrazek lift streaking Flyers over Blue Jackets 2-1

District 3 wrestling tournament begins

District 3 wrestling tournament begins

District 11 individual wrestling tourney starts Friday

District 11 individual wrestling tourney starts Friday

Allen girl's basketball prepares for Friday showdown

Allen girl's basketball prepares for Friday showdown

Albright coach, player earn conference honors

Albright coach, player earn conference honors