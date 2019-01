READING, Pa. - Crosstown rivals Albright and Alvernia squared off on the court tonight, splitting the match ups between the men's and women's.

The Alvernia men came away with the road win 54-52, Nick Youngkin led the way for the Golden Wolves with 22 points.

The women's game had a different result, Albright rolled to a 58-40 victory picking up their fourth straight win. Zaria Mohamed led the way with 15 points for Albright in the win.