Alvernia wins first-ever football game

READING, Pa. - Alvernia defeated Gallaudet 26-21 on Saturday afternoon to win the first football game in school history.

Gallaudet jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but it did not last too long as the Wolves chipped away and trailed just 14-12 at half.

A back and forth second-half resulted with Alvernia in the lead late in the game. Gallaudet was knocking on the doorstep to score the game-winning touchdown, but Alvernia's defense stood tall and held on for the win.

The Wolves have a bye next week before facing FDU-Florham on Sept. 15

