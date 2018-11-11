Sports

Armstead's 6 rushing TDs propels Temple past Houston 59-49

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 12:33 AM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 12:33 AM EST

HOUSTON (AP) — Ryquell Armstead ran for 210 yards and six touchdowns and Temple outlasted Houston with a 59-49 win on Saturday night.

Armstead finished a touchdown shy of the school's single-game TD record Montel Harris set against Army in 2012.

Temple (6-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) forced Houston to three-and-out on its first possession. Ty Mason blocked Dane Roy's punt on fourth down, Braden Mack returned it the Cougars' 8-yard line and Armstead ran it in two plays later from 3 yards out. D'Eriq King was sacked and fumbled on Houston's next possession and Temple recovered. The Owls drove 66 yards in 12 plays and Armstead crashed in from 4 yards out to score.

Temple built a 28-14 halftime lead and extended it when Armstead ran for a 33-yard touchdown to start the third quarter. King threw for a score and ran for another, but the Owls responded with two TDs of their own for a 49-28 lead.

King passed for 322 yards and five TDs and ran for 125 yards and a score. Houston fell to 7-3, 4-2.

