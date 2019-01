EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Whitehall High School product and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was named the Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America. The Penn State standout finished the season with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, just the third rookie to ever do so along with Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James.

Additionally, Barkley set franchise record for yards from scrimmage and rushing yards during the 2018-19 season.