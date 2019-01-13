Bears blank Phantoms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Hershey Bears shutout the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-0 in a rivalry game inside the PPL Center on Saturday night. The loss snaps a nine-game win streak for the Phantoms over the Bears in Allentown. Following the setback, the Phantoms are now 20-14-1-2 this season.

The Bears did all of their scoring in the second period as they struck first just three minutes in to the period and then tacked on from there. Hershey outshot Lehigh Valley 32-18.

The teams were a combined 0-8 on power plays in the contest.

Alex Lyon started for the second straight night in goal for the Phantoms and suffered the loss.

The two will tangle again on Sunday night at the Giant Center in Hershey. The puck is set to drop at 5 p.m.