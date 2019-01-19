Beast beat Royals, 3-1

READING, Pa. - The Brampton Beast defeated the Reading Royals 3-1 at the Santander Arena on Friday night. Chris McCarthy scored the lone goal for the Royals in the loss.

Brampton jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring two goals in less than one minute in the second period. The visitors' final score game via an empty netter in the final moments of the game.

Branden Komm made his first start for Reading since Nov. 9, 2018 and made 33 saves in the loss.

The Royals host Wheeling on Saturday night at 7 p.m.