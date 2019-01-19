Sports

Beast beat Royals, 3-1

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 11:16 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 11:16 PM EST

Beast beat Royals, 3-1

READING, Pa. - The Brampton Beast defeated the Reading Royals 3-1 at the Santander Arena on Friday night. Chris McCarthy scored the lone goal for the Royals in the loss.

Brampton jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring two goals in less than one minute in the second period. The visitors' final score game via an empty netter in the final moments of the game.

Branden Komm made his first start for Reading since Nov. 9, 2018 and made 33 saves in the loss.

The Royals host Wheeling on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Emmaus, East Stroudsburg South win

New Emmaus, East Stroudsburg South win

Bangor beats Wilson, 39-28

New Bangor beats Wilson, 39-28

Reading, Wyomissing girls triumph

New Reading, Wyomissing girls triumph

Beast beat Royals, 3-1

New Beast beat Royals, 3-1

Hartford hangs on for 6-5 OT win over Phantoms

New Hartford hangs on for 6-5 OT win over Phantoms

Hot-shooting Villanova beats Xavier for 6th straight win
69 News

New Hot-shooting Villanova beats Xavier for 6th straight win

Lehigh men battle Bucknell for first place

Lehigh men battle Bucknell for first place

Lehigh looks to topple American

Lehigh looks to topple American

KU men battle Millersville Monday

KU men battle Millersville Monday

Plesac to join Phillies in Spring Training

Plesac to join Phillies in Spring Training