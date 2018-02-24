Becahi boys; Easton, Allen girls earn hoops wins

Several District 11 basketball quarterfinal games were held on Friday night.

In boy's basketball top seed Bethlehem Catholic rolled past #8 Octorara 93-54 in a 4A quarterfinal at Allen High School.

Additionally, Wilson, Tamaqua, and Lower Moreland advanced in the 4A boy's basketball bracket.

In girl's basketball, #1 Easton downed #8 Pleasant Valley 56-41 in a 6A quarterfinal and #3 Allen defeated #6 Stroudsburg 57-31. Both games were played at Whitehall High School. Lastly, #3 Notre Dame won over #6 Palisades, 46-32.

Also, North Schuylkill, Pine Grove, and St. Basil Academy advanced in the 3A quarterfinals.

