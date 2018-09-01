Sports

Bednarczyk leads Villanova 19-17 upset of Temple

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 06:03 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 06:03 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Bednarczyk threw three touchdown passes and Jeff Steeb and Elijah Trent had interceptions on Temple's last two possessions to lead Villanova to a 19-17 upset in the season-opening crosstown matchup on Saturday.

Bednarczyk connected with Jarrett McClenton for a 30-yard touchdown on fourth-and-9 midway through the fourth quarter to put the Wildcats on top. Steeb then picked off Frank Nutile, who was making his first start, at the Villanova 32 with 6:45 to play. The Wildcats drained 5½ minutes off the clock before Nathan Fondacaro pinned the Owls at the 1. One the next play Trent made a leaping pick to seal the win.

Villanova, an FCS school, took a 17-16-2 lead over the FBC Owls in the series that dates to 1908. The Wildcats have four wins over FBC teams, all since 2000. They beat Rutgers in 2002 and Temple in 2003 and 2009.

Bednarczyk, who was 29 of 40 for 254 yards with one interception, had touchdown passes of 1 yard to Ryan Bell and 17 yards to Brandon Chadbourn for a 13-3 lead in the first quarter. Kimere Brown returned a punt blocked by Quincy Roche 74 yards for a Temple touchdown midway through the second quarter and it was 13-10 at the half.

The Owls took the lead midway through the third quarter when Nutile threw a 15-pass to Isaiah Wright.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Parkland pitches shutout against Central Catholic

New Parkland pitches shutout against Central Catholic

IronPigs edge Red Wings 2-1

IronPigs edge Red Wings 2-1

Freedom tops Bethlehem Catholic

New Freedom tops Bethlehem Catholic

Hendricks, Baez lead Cubs past Phillies

Hendricks, Baez lead Cubs past Phillies

Thunder blank Fightins 3-0

Thunder blank Fightins 3-0

Duke, Chestnut help Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 35-6

Duke, Chestnut help Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 35-6

Report: Foles to start opener for Eagles

Report: Foles to start opener for Eagles

Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

No. 10 Nittany Lions survive 45-38 in OT vs Appalachian St
Associated Press

No. 10 Nittany Lions survive 45-38 in OT vs Appalachian St

Saucon Valley dominates Pen Argyl

Saucon Valley dominates Pen Argyl