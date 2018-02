The 2018 District 3 basketball playoffs continued on Thursday night for both boy's and girl's basketball.

In a 4A boy's quarterfinal, #2 Berks Catholic downed #7 Northern Lebanon 52-34.

In a 3A boy's semifinal, #1 Kutztown escaped with a 49-48 win over #4 Lancaster Mennonite.

In other action, Berks Christian boys and Wilson girls advanced.

Click here for updated brackets.