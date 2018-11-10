Sports

Berks Goes 3-0 in State Field Hockey, Emmaus Wins in 2OT

Oley Valley, Twin Valley, Wilson WL, Emmausmove on

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 03:47 PM EST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 03:47 PM EST

3A Quarterfinals

Emmaus def. CB East 2-1 in 2OT---will play Hershey in semifinals

Wilson WL def. Perk Valley 5-1---will play winner of Methacton-Lower Dauphin in semifinals

2A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Valley West def. Bangor 1-0

Twin Valley def. Selinsgrove 4-1---will play Donegal in semifinals

1A Quarterfinals

Oley Valley def. New Hope 2-0---will play Newport in semifinals

Wyoming Seminary def. Lehighton 11-0

 

