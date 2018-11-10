Berks Goes 3-0 in State Field Hockey, Emmaus Wins in 2OT
Oley Valley, Twin Valley, Wilson WL, Emmausmove on
3A Quarterfinals
Emmaus def. CB East 2-1 in 2OT---will play Hershey in semifinals
Wilson WL def. Perk Valley 5-1---will play winner of Methacton-Lower Dauphin in semifinals
2A Quarterfinals
Wyoming Valley West def. Bangor 1-0
Twin Valley def. Selinsgrove 4-1---will play Donegal in semifinals
1A Quarterfinals
Oley Valley def. New Hope 2-0---will play Newport in semifinals
Wyoming Seminary def. Lehighton 11-0