Bethlehem Catholic readies for state final

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic girls' basketball seeks their second PIAA championship in three years. The Golden Hawks are preparing this week to face North Catholic for the 4A crown.

Becahi is 27-4 this season while the Trojans are 26-3 and averaged a 13 point margin of victory during the state tournament.

The Golden Hawks suffered a huge loss before the season started when key starter Taliyah Medina tore her ACL, which forced her to the sidelines for the entire 2018-19 campaign. She has been on the bench, supporting her team, and the players have her in mind during this playoff run.

The game is Saturday at the Giant Center. Tip-off is slated for noon.