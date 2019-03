HERSHEY, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic beat North Catholic 60-49 in the PIAA 4A State Championship at the Giant Center in Hershey on Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Hawks won their 2nd state title in three seasons defeating a North Catholic team who beat them in 1993 when they were both in 3A.

Jaleesa Lanier led the way with 16 points and Jose Medina's team finishes a strong championship year at 28-4.