Bradham suspended for season opener Video

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham is suspended for one game for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The suspension was first reported by Field Yates of ESPN.

Bradham tweeted about the situation shortly after the report surfaced:

I would like to apologize to my fans, coaches, teammates and the entire eagles organization for the 1 game suspension.This stems from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved.I look forward to giving it my all this season and helping the team win another Championship — Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) June 29, 2018

An NFL spokesman detailed the punishment:

“Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Bradham will be eligible to return to the Eagles’ active roster on Friday, September 7 following the team’s September 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Bradham is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.”

The Philadelphia Eagles released the following statement, confirming Yates's report about the suspension:

“We have been in contact with Nigel and the NFL regarding his suspension. We respect the league’s decision on this matter and we are disappointed that Nigel put himself in this position. Nigel has taken responsibility and expressed to us through his words and actions that he has learned from his mistake. We will continue to be supportive of him throughout this process.”

Earlier this year, Bradham signed a five-year contract with the Eagles.