BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh's Dominick Bragalone was named Patriot League Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's season opening win over Saint Francis. The league announced the awards on Monday.

The running back notched 137 yards and three touchdowns in the team's win. Additionally, he became Lehigh's all-time leading rusher as he eclipsed over 3,700 yards. He currently sits at 3,704.

The Mountain Hawks face Villanova on Saturday.