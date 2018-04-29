Braves rout Phillies in series finale, Crawford placed on DL

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies dropped the series finale to the Braves on Sunday afternoon, 10-1.

Velasquez had a rough day on the mound, allowing seven hits, six runs, two walks and two home runs in just four innings. He is 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA in six starts this season.

The lone Phillies run came in the fourth inning off of a Braves error, allowing Aaron Altherr to score.

J.P. Crawford left the game in the fifth inning with a strained right forearm. He will be placed on the 10-day DL, Jesmuel Valentin will take his place in the lineup and Scott Kingery will be moved to Shortstop.

Next up for the Phillies is a six game road trip starting Monday in Miami.