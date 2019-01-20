Brodeur helps Penn upend Temple 77-70 in Big 5 showdown

69 News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur scored 16 points with seven rebounds and five assists on Saturday and Penn beat Temple 77-70 to clinch a share of Philadelphia’s famed Big 5 title.

It was also the last time for the Quakers to see their all-time winningest coach Fran Dunphy. Dunphy spent 17 years at Penn and is in his 13th and last season at Temple.

Devon Goodman scored 15 points for Penn (11-6) and Jakub Mijakowski added 14, all in the first half when the Quakers opened a 35-25 lead. Mijakowski was 4 for 4 from the field, all 3-pointers, and made both his free throws.

Ernest Aflakpui scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds for Temple (14-4), which had won 11-straight in the series. Penn’s last win over Temple was in Dunphy’s first season with the Owls.

Penn is 3-0, clinching a share of its 13th Big 5 title, their first since 2001-02. The Quakers face Saint Joseph’s next weekend. Villanova finished 3-1 in the all-Philadelphia round-robin and Temple 2-2.