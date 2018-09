READING, PA - Wilson faces third big match up of the season early on with Spring Ford set to come into town this Friday.

Doug Dahms squad bounced back last week in their win over Governor Mifflin. Now his Bulldog squad takes on the 2-0 Rams.

A familiar face will be roaming the Rams sidelines in this one, former assistant coach Chad Brubaker will look to get a win against his former team.