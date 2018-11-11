Checkers rally, win 7-4 over Phantoms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers rallied to defeat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7-4 in an AHL game at the PPL Center on Saturday night. The loss dropped the Phantoms to 7-4-2 this season and snapped the two-game win streak.

Greg Carey, Zach Palmquist, Chris Conner, and David Kase all scored for the Phantoms in the loss. Lehigh Valley was held scoreless in the final period of the game.

Charlotte outshot Lehigh Valley 36-29.

The two teams face off on Wednesday night at the PPL Center.