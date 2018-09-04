Sports

Coatesville, Palisades top new Big Ticket poll

By:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The newest Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday evening ahead of Week 2 of the high school football season. This week's rankings reveal some changes in the small school slots, including a new team at the top. 

Here are the complete rankings:

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1. COATESVILLE (2-0) - 1

2. PARKLAND (2-0) - 2

3. NORTH PENN (2-0) - 3

4. NESHAMINY (1-1) - 4

5. EMMAUS (2-0) - 5

6. FREEDOM (2-0) - 6

7. DOWNINGTOWN EAST (2-0) - 7

8. WILSON (1-1) - 8

9. EASTON (2-0) - 9

10. P'BURG (1-0) - 11

11. LIBERTY (2-0) - 12

12. SPRING-FORD (2-0) - 13

13. DOWNINGTOWN WEST (2-0) - 14

14. PENNRIDGE (1-1) - 10

15. NAZARETH (1-1) - 15

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1. PALISADES (2-0) - 3

2. BERKS CATHOLIC (1-1) - 2

3. SAUCON VALLEY (2-0) - 6

4. BECAHI (1-1) - 2

5. POTTSGROVE (2-0) - 7

6. NORTHWESTERN (2-0) - 8

7. JIM THORPE (2-0) - 9

8. NOTRE DAME (1-1) - 10

9. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (2-0) - NR

10. WYOMISSING (1-1) - 4

