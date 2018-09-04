Coatesville, Palisades top new Big Ticket poll
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The newest Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday evening ahead of Week 2 of the high school football season. This week's rankings reveal some changes in the small school slots, including a new team at the top.
Here are the complete rankings:
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1. COATESVILLE (2-0) - 1
2. PARKLAND (2-0) - 2
3. NORTH PENN (2-0) - 3
4. NESHAMINY (1-1) - 4
5. EMMAUS (2-0) - 5
6. FREEDOM (2-0) - 6
7. DOWNINGTOWN EAST (2-0) - 7
8. WILSON (1-1) - 8
9. EASTON (2-0) - 9
10. P'BURG (1-0) - 11
11. LIBERTY (2-0) - 12
12. SPRING-FORD (2-0) - 13
13. DOWNINGTOWN WEST (2-0) - 14
14. PENNRIDGE (1-1) - 10
15. NAZARETH (1-1) - 15
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. PALISADES (2-0) - 3
2. BERKS CATHOLIC (1-1) - 2
3. SAUCON VALLEY (2-0) - 6
4. BECAHI (1-1) - 2
5. POTTSGROVE (2-0) - 7
6. NORTHWESTERN (2-0) - 8
7. JIM THORPE (2-0) - 9
8. NOTRE DAME (1-1) - 10
9. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (2-0) - NR
10. WYOMISSING (1-1) - 4