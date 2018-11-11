College Roundup: #21 KU wins in OT as Albright, Alvernia lose

69 News

#21 Kutztown vs. Edinboro:

#21 Kutztown defeated Edinboro 33-32 in the snow at Sox Harrison Stadium to conclude the regular season on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears walked away victorious after converting an extra point in the first overtime against the Fighting Scots. Collin DiGalbo scored the game-tying touchdown in the overtime to set up Alec Rosenfeld who made the game-winning extra point.

The Golden Bears are now 9-1 and await to find out their NCAA playoff fate via Sunday night's NCAA selection show.

Albright vs. Lebanon Valley:

Albright fell to Lebanon valley 30-24 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon to complete the 2018 season with an 0-10 record. It is the first winless season for the program since 1992.

Albright quarterback Jimmy Lahay racked up 302 passing yards and three touchdowns in the season finale. On defense, Sam Viera recorded 16 tackles.

Alvernia vs. Univ. of New England:

The University of New England defeated Alvernia 42-27 on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference game. The loss concluded the Golden Wolves' inaugural season with a 1-9 mark.

UNE scored three touchdowns in the first five minutes of the second half to pull away. Alvernia managed just six points in the entire second half.

Alvernia outgained the University of New England 428 to 341 on offense.

East Stroudsburg vs. Clarion :

East Stroudsburg wrapped up the memorable 2018 season with a 23-17 win over Clarion on Saturday afternoon. The win was the first for interim head coach Jimmy Terwillger, since he took over a few weeks ago.

ESU quarterback Jake Cirillo amassed 229 yards of total offense, one rushing touchdown, and one passing score in the winning effort.

The Warriors are losing 14 seniors from this year's team.