Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

PALMERTON, Pa. - The Colonial and Schuylkill leagues came together on Thursday to announced a scheduling cooperative for football starting in the 2020 season. Officials from both leagues announced the long-rumored moved in an event at Blue Mountain Resort on Thursday.

The new cooperative will split teams from the both leagues into four divisions based on enrollment, Gold, Red, White, and Blue. A division champion will be crowned each year.

"You're now more closely aligning your schools and playing schools similar in size," Northwestern athletic director Jason Zimmerman said. "So the days of Southern Lehigh playing, let's say a Catasauqua, a 2A vs. a 5A school, we're bringing schools into divisions that they more closely aligned to as far as size and demographics. We were able to maintain rivalries. We were able to accommodate most requests, and we had a lot of schools that did some sacrificing in order to make ths happen."

This new format will now allow teams, for the most part, the ability to not have to rely on power points to qualify for the district playoffs.

"Every game now matters in the league and districts now for the kids," Lehighton athletic director Kyle Spotts said. "And you ask a kid what they want, they want to settle everything on the field. They want to go head to toe with that and control their own destiny on the field and I think that's what we accomplished with this schedule."