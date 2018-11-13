Sports

Darby tears ACL, out for rest of season

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 08:15 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 08:15 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby tore his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday afternoon. Darby exited Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys early after suffering the injury.

The injury is just another addittion to the long list of injured players for the defending Super Bowl champions, especially in the secondary. Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones also are sidelined with injuries.

The defensive back is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Embiid scores 35, 76ers top reeling Heat 124-114
Associated Press

New Embiid scores 35, 76ers top reeling Heat 124-114

Latest Big Ticket poll is out

Latest Big Ticket poll is out

Franks of Governor Mifflin wins Triple Hot Play of Year

Franks of Governor Mifflin wins Triple Hot Play of Year

Darby tears ACL, out for rest of season
69 News

Darby tears ACL, out for rest of season

Steel FC to play home game in Chester next season

Steel FC to play home game in Chester next season

Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire

Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire

Lewis Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand Prix
Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand Prix

Tiger Woods on track for 15th major, says close friend
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods on track for 15th major, says close friend

Elliot, Prescott lead Cowboys past Eagles 27-20
Associated Press

Elliot, Prescott lead Cowboys past Eagles 27-20

Mules football season continues with NCAA bid

Mules football season continues with NCAA bid