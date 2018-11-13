Darby tears ACL, out for rest of season

69 News

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby tore his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday afternoon. Darby exited Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys early after suffering the injury.

The injury is just another addittion to the long list of injured players for the defending Super Bowl champions, especially in the secondary. Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones also are sidelined with injuries.

The defensive back is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.