DeSales men on recent win streak

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales men's basketball is currently riding an eight-game win streak as the Bulldogs have started MAC Freedom play at an impressive 4-0 clip. The Bulldogs played a challenging non-league schedule, which head coach Scott Coval credits for his team's recent success.

Another reason for the Bulldogs winning ways as of late is the play of Emmaus graduate Matt Kachelries. The local product has improved as the season has come along, according to Coval, and has helped DeSales be 11-4 overall so far this season.