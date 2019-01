CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Desales women's basketball has won eight straight games and looks to keep that streak alive moving forward.

Head coach Fred Richter has his team playing some of its best basketball at the moment and the Bulldogs will need to continue that level with contests against Manhattanville and Misericordia coming up in back-to-back games. Those two opponents are battled with DeSales for the top spot in the MAC Freedom.