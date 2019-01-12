Devils down Phantoms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Binghamton Devils defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 in an AHL game inside the PPL Center on Friday night, spoiling LV's night in front of a sellout crowd in Allentown. With the loss, the Phantoms dropped to 20-13-1-2.

Despite the loss, the Phantoms outshout the Devils 31-19, however, Binghamton's netminder Evan Cormier delivered an impressive 30-save performance to help his team earn the road win.

Zach Palmquist scored the lone goal for the hosts. He found the back of the net, for the third time this season, in the third period to prevent the shutout. Binghamton already led 2-0 at that point thank to two second-period tallies.

Alex Lyon recorded 17 saves in the loss.

The Phantoms host the rival Hershey Bears on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.