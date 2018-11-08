Sports

District 11 pushes Friday football games to Saturday

Forecasted weather forces move

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 03:19 PM EST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 05:44 PM EST

With Friday's forecast including consistent, heavy rain and high winds, District 11 officials announced on Thursday afternoon that all football games scheduled for Friday night are postponed until Saturday.

All games are staying at the same locations just moving to Saturday. Most are remaining at the same times as well, except for the Notre Dame G.P. vs. North Schuylkill contest which will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lehighton.

Click here to view the new brackets and game details.

 

