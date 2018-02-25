District 11 wrestling champions crowned
Individual tournaments wrapped up on Saturday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2018 District 11 3A and 2A individual wrestling tournaments concluded on Saturday with the finals at Liberty High School.
Below is a list of the winners from both levels:
3A
285--Jonathan Pineda Easton
182--Damen Moyer Liberty
170--Cade Wilson Nazareth
160--Caden Wright Emmaus
152--Luca Frinzi Becahi
145--Sammy Sasso Nazareth
138--Ryan Anderson Becahi
132--Jonathan Miers Easton
120--Sean Pierson Nazareth
106--Matt Mayer Becahi
2A
220--Kolby Flank Wilson
195---Dane Csencsits Saucon Valley
160--Caleb Clymer Northwestern
152---Chase Anklam Pen Argyl
145--Nathan Haubert Palisades
138--Jason Jones Saucon Valley
132--Ryan McGuire NDGP
126--Josh Jones Saucon Valley
113--Jonathan Consorti Wilson