District 11 wrestling champions crowned

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2018 District 11 3A and 2A individual wrestling tournaments concluded on Saturday with the finals at Liberty High School.

Below is a list of the winners from both levels:

3A

285--Jonathan Pineda Easton

182--Damen Moyer Liberty

170--Cade Wilson Nazareth

160--Caden Wright Emmaus

152--Luca Frinzi Becahi

145--Sammy Sasso Nazareth

138--Ryan Anderson Becahi

132--Jonathan Miers Easton

120--Sean Pierson Nazareth

106--Matt Mayer Becahi

2A

220--Kolby Flank Wilson

195---Dane Csencsits Saucon Valley

160--Caleb Clymer Northwestern

152---Chase Anklam Pen Argyl

145--Nathan Haubert Palisades

138--Jason Jones Saucon Valley

132--Ryan McGuire NDGP

126--Josh Jones Saucon Valley

113--Jonathan Consorti Wilson