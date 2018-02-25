Sports

District 11 wrestling champions crowned

Individual tournaments wrapped up on Saturday

By:

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 11:29 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 11:29 PM EST

District 11 Wrestling Finals

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2018 District 11 3A and 2A individual wrestling tournaments concluded on Saturday with the finals at Liberty High School.

Below is a list of the winners from both levels:

3A

285--Jonathan Pineda  Easton

182--Damen Moyer  Liberty

170--Cade Wilson   Nazareth

160--Caden Wright   Emmaus

152--Luca Frinzi  Becahi

145--Sammy Sasso  Nazareth

138--Ryan Anderson  Becahi

132--Jonathan Miers   Easton

120--Sean Pierson  Nazareth

106--Matt Mayer  Becahi

 

2A

220--Kolby Flank  Wilson 

195---Dane Csencsits   Saucon Valley

160--Caleb Clymer  Northwestern

152---Chase Anklam  Pen Argyl

145--Nathan Haubert   Palisades

138--Jason Jones   Saucon Valley

132--Ryan McGuire   NDGP

126--Josh Jones  Saucon Valley

113--Jonathan Consorti  Wilson

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Ross scores 17, Lehigh downs Lafayette 79-64

Ross scores 17, Lehigh downs Lafayette 79-64

District 11 wrestling champions crowned

District 11 wrestling champions crowned

NDGP downs New Hope-Solebury

NDGP downs New Hope-Solebury

Albright falls to LVC in title game thriller

Albright falls to LVC in title game thriller

Embiid leads Sixers to 7th straight win, 116-105 over Magic

Embiid leads Sixers to 7th straight win, 116-105 over Magic

Moravian men capture school's first Landmark title
69 News

Moravian men capture school's first Landmark title

Royals fall in OT at Adirondack

Royals fall in OT at Adirondack

Phantoms score 2-1 road win

Phantoms score 2-1 road win

Emmaus, Northampton boys; ACC, Southern Lehigh girls stay alive in districts

Emmaus, Northampton boys; ACC, Southern Lehigh girls stay alive in districts

Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold

Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold